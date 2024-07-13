Elon Musk’s X found in breach of EU rules

The European Commission on Friday, 12 July informed Elon Musk-owned X social media platform that it is in breach of the Digital Services Act (DSA) in areas linked to dark patterns, advertising transparency and data access for researchers.

In a statement, the Commission said if its preliminary are confirmed, the Commission would adopt a non-compliance decision finding that X is in breach of the DSA.

“Such a decision could entail fines of up to 6 per cent of the total worldwide annual turnover of the provider, and order the provider to take measures to address the breach,” said the Commission.