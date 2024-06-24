EU probes Apple's app store for anti-competitive practices

The European Commission on Monday announced that it has launched an investigation into Apple's app store, scrutinising its practices under the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA). The Act aims to prevent dominant digital "gatekeepers" from abusing their positions as intermediaries between businesses and customers, as per DW.

Allegations and findings

The investigation focuses on Apple's practice of charging fees to alternative app stores and developers each time an iPhone user installs their software. Preliminary findings suggest that Apple has violated the EU's DMA by preventing app developers from steering consumers to alternative channels for offers and content.

The commission is also examining the criteria Apple imposes on developers to provide iPhone apps via the web instead of through its app store.