EU launches probe into Elon Musk's X platform

X investigated under Digital Services Act

The EU seeks to tackle big tech companies under new regulations in the Digital Services Act (DSA), which entered into force in November 2022. The proceedings against X mark the first investigation launched under the act.

The DSA requires large online platforms and search engines to implement stronger measures to tackle illegal content and public security risks. The regulations apply to platforms with more than 45 million active users.

For designated companies, fines under the DSA can reach up to 6% of global turnover. A court order could also force the temporary closure of a firm in exceptional circumstances.

"We take any breach of our rules very seriously. And the evidence we currently have is enough to formally open a proceeding against X," said EU Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager.

The Commission said the proceedings against X would focus on countering the spread of illegal content in the EU, examining the effectiveness of measures taken to combat information manipulation, including the " community notes" system and transparency measures.