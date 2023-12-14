Musk’s X faces privacy complaint over ads targeted at users' religious, political views

Elon Musk’s X is facing a new privacy complaint in Europe as privacy rights not-for-profit noyb on Thursday, 14 December, accused the platform of failing to enforce its own guidelines for targeted advertising.

noyb has filed a complaint against X with the Dutch data protection authority (NL) for unlawfully using the political views and religious beliefs of its users for targeted advertising.

The social media platform used this specially protected data to determine whether people should or should not see an ad campaign by the EU Commission’s Directorate General for Migration and Home Affairs, which tried to rally support for the proposed “chat control” in the Netherlands.

In November, this unlawful use of micro-targeting already prompted noyb to file a complaint against the EU Commission itself.

“Now, noyb follows up with a complaint against X. By enabling this practice in the first place, the company violated both the GDPR and the DSA (Digital Services Act),” the group said in a statement.