X may go bankrupt under Elon Musk if advertisers keep fleeing

The loans Elon Musk took out to buy Twitter (now called X) was about $13 billion and the social media company has to pay about $1.2 billion in interest payments every year.

As big advertisers quit the platform and X cannot pay the interest on its loans or pay employees, then it could actually go bankrupt, the BBC reported on Sunday. “But that would be an extreme scenario that Musk would surely want to avoid,” the report mentioned.

However, for a company he bought for $44 billion, bankruptcy might sound unthinkable but “it is possible”. Disney and Apple are no longer advertising on X and Musk told companies last week to "Go f*** yourself.”

Retail giant Walmart has confirmed that it is not advertising on X. "We aren’t advertising on X as we’ve found other platforms to better reach our customers," a Walmart spokesperson was quoted as saying in reports.

The departure of Walmart adds to the growing list of firms leaving X after Musk endorsed an antisemitic post last month (for which, he apologised last week). Apple, Disney, IBM, Comcast and Warner Bros. Discovery are among the companies no longer buying ads on X.