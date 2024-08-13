Minutes of the Elon Musk–Donald Trump mutual admiration society

Former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump had a cordial "chat" on X with Elon Musk — marking the presidential nominee's first 'presence' on the platform since he was banned from it two years ago!

The highly anticipated two-hour interview on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter was hit by significant technical issues — what Musk claimed was a "massive DDoS attack" — causing a delay of over 40 minutes.

If that degree vulnerability wasn't surprise enough for a tech mogul's personal showcase, the nature of the 'show' was. While Musk as a Trump supporter could only have many a netizen shaking their head with a 'told you so', even they could hardly have anticipated how blatantly this would turn into a promotional circus — especially given his prior ban from X.

The conversation, which seemed designed to showcase Trump’s perspectives on key issues, saw the former president to air his views without much challenge from Musk, reported the BBC. The UK-based Guardian newspaper headlined it 'a surprisingly dull meeting of two planet-sized egos'.

The DDOS attack, meanwhile — of which many tech-savvy observers were sceptical — caused many users to struggle to access the livestream, per DW reports, with some receiving error messages. Musk, in a post on X, mentioned that the platform was working to resolve the issue and eventually proceeded with a reduced number of live listeners.