Goa declares zones near Old Goa, St Cruz as no-development areas

The Goa government has declared more than 4 lakh square metres of ecologically sensitive land near the protected heritage precinct of Old Goa and in St Cruz village as ‘no development zones’, effectively prohibiting construction and other development activities in the identified areas.

Town and country planning minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday said the move was aimed at preserving environmentally fragile landscapes, including orchards, salt pans, paddy fields and mangroves, under Section 39(A) of the Goa Town and Country Planning (TCP) Act.

The Town and Country Planning (TCP) Board, through a notification issued on Thursday, declared around 1.02 lakh square metres of land surrounding Old Goa as a no-development zone. The notified area includes orchards and parts of an archaeological park located near the heritage precinct.

Old Goa, the former capital of Portuguese India, is home to several centuries-old churches and colonial-era structures and forms part of the UNESCO-listed Churches and Convents of Goa heritage complex.

In a separate notification, the TCP Board also declared around 3.37 lakh square metres in St Cruz village in north Goa as no-development zones. The protected land includes salt pans, mangroves and other ecologically sensitive stretches.