Everyone is an activist: SC on ‘anti-development’ litigation in Pipavav case

The Supreme Court on Monday, 11 May, sharply criticised what it described as a growing tendency to use environmental litigation to stall infrastructure projects, while hearing a plea linked to the expansion and modernisation of Gujarat’s Pipavav port — a long-contentious coastal project that has faced years of environmental objections and regulatory scrutiny.

Hearing a challenge to a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order upholding environmental and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearances for the port expansion, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi questioned whether the country could progress if every major project was met with litigation.

“Show us even a single project in this country where these so-called environmental activists have said that we welcome this project,” the bench remarked. “In this country, the kind of petitions being filed are only to stall development. That is the problem. How the country is going to progress?”

At the same time, the bench clarified that courts remained conscious of environmental concerns and had consistently intervened where ecological damage was evident. It said activists and environmental groups should instead focus on offering constructive suggestions that balanced development with environmental protection.

“The attempt should never be to stall developmental projects,” the bench said.