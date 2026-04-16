Namami Gange official opposes Rishikesh seaplane project, flags threat to Ganga ecosystem
Concerns raised over impact on dolphins, crocodiles, and human-wildlife conflict
An environmentalist has opposed the proposed seaplane operations at the Pashulok Ganga Barrage in Rishikesh, warning of potential harm to the fragile aquatic ecosystem and increased human-wildlife conflict in the region.
Vinod Prasad Juglan, a member of the Namami Gange programme’s Dehradun district committee, said the reservoir at the barrage serves as a critical habitat for species such as crocodiles, endangered Gangetic dolphins and the Golden Mahseer.
His remarks come days after a 19-seater seaplane successfully conducted landing trials at the site on 6 April.
Ecological concerns flagged
Juglan said regular seaplane operations could disrupt aquatic ecosystems due to turbulence generated during take-off and landing.
“Intense turbulence from seaplane engines will severely impact the life cycles of aquatic species, including turtles,” he said, adding that noise pollution from aircraft engines could also disturb bird populations along the riverbanks.
He further warned that changes in water access could affect wildlife movement.
“Obstruction in water access for wild elephants from the adjacent Rajaji National Park will force them into human settlements… increasing incidents of man-animal conflict,” he said.
Cultural, religious angle
The environmentalist also raised concerns about the cultural significance of the Ganga, arguing that increased commercial activity could alter the character of the pilgrimage site.
“We should prioritise the development of pilgrimage over adventure tourism. Changing the character of this holy site affects the faith of devotees,” he said.
He cited references from the Skanda Purana to highlight how several rivers mentioned in ancient texts have lost their form due to neglect.
Call for reconsideration
Juglan urged authorities to reconsider and postpone the seaplane project, stressing the need to preserve ecological balance in the region.
He also linked rising instances of wildlife entering urban areas to growing human interference in forest ecosystems.
The proposed seaplane service is part of efforts to boost connectivity and tourism in Uttarakhand. However, concerns raised by environmentalists point to a growing debate over balancing infrastructure development with ecological conservation in sensitive zones like Rishikesh.
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