Namami Gange official opposes Rishikesh seaplane project, flags threat to Ganga ecosystem

An environmentalist has opposed the proposed seaplane operations at the Pashulok Ganga Barrage in Rishikesh, warning of potential harm to the fragile aquatic ecosystem and increased human-wildlife conflict in the region.

Vinod Prasad Juglan, a member of the Namami Gange programme’s Dehradun district committee, said the reservoir at the barrage serves as a critical habitat for species such as crocodiles, endangered Gangetic dolphins and the Golden Mahseer.

His remarks come days after a 19-seater seaplane successfully conducted landing trials at the site on 6 April.

Ecological concerns flagged

Juglan said regular seaplane operations could disrupt aquatic ecosystems due to turbulence generated during take-off and landing.

“Intense turbulence from seaplane engines will severely impact the life cycles of aquatic species, including turtles,” he said, adding that noise pollution from aircraft engines could also disturb bird populations along the riverbanks.

He further warned that changes in water access could affect wildlife movement.

“Obstruction in water access for wild elephants from the adjacent Rajaji National Park will force them into human settlements… increasing incidents of man-animal conflict,” he said.