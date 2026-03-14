Supreme Court seeks nationwide report on encroachments along Ganga banks

The Supreme Court of India has directed the Centre and several states to submit a comprehensive report on illegal constructions and encroachments along the banks and floodplains of the Ganges River, expressing concern over the scale of the problem across the river basin.

A bench comprising Justice J. B. Pardiwala and Justice K. V. Viswanathan asked the Union government, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), and states through which the river flows to place before it a detailed account of existing encroachments and the steps taken to remove them.

The bench issued notices to several Ganga basin states and said the issue required a broader examination beyond individual cases.

The court was hearing an appeal filed by Ashok Kumar Sinha challenging a 2020 order of the National Green Tribunal that dismissed his petition alleging encroachments on the Ganga’s floodplains in Patna.