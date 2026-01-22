Parts of India’s river deltas are sinking rapidly, and humans are speeding it up

An international team of scientists has reported widespread land subsidence across India’s major river deltas, driven predominantly by human activity rather than natural geological processes, as per a report in The Hindu.

The project was launched in response to a global evidence gap: despite supporting more than 340 million people, river deltas remain poorly mapped in terms of high-resolution subsidence data. To address this, the researchers analysed interferometric synthetic aperture radar measurements from the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-1 satellites, spanning 2014–2023. Their assessment covered 40 significant deltas worldwide — including six in India — at a resolution of 75 metres.

The satellite data were then paired with a random forest machine-learning model to examine correlations between subsidence trends and three key pressures: groundwater depletion (derived from NASA–German GRACE satellite measurements), changes in sediment supply, and urban expansion.

The findings are stark. The Ganges-Brahmaputra, Brahmani, Mahanadi, Godavari, Cauvery, and Kabani deltas are all sinking, with more than 90 per cent of the Ganges-Brahmaputra, Brahmani, and Mahanadi deltas’ total area affected. In the Ganges, Brahmani, Mahanadi, Godavari and Kabani deltas, average land-loss rates already surpass local rates of sea-level rise — a critical threshold for long-term habitability.

The study highlighted especially rapid subsidence in eastern India: 77 per cent of the Brahmani delta and 69 per cent of the Mahanadi delta are sinking at over 5 mm per year. For the Godavari delta, even under the most pessimistic climate scenario, the upper-end (95th-percentile) subsidence rates are projected to exceed future global sea-level rise.