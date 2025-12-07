Is the law being misused to gamble away forest land?

Forest departments in several states are resisting the decision to hand forests back to forest dwellers under the Scheduled Tribes and other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act 2006, better known as the FRA.

A growing number of forest officials claim that while the Act was passed with the hope that forest dwellers would continue to protect their forests, in reality the opposite has happened. Underscoring the need to review the provisions of the FRA, they say that market demands and the pressure to cultivate land are behind the huge loss of forests witnessed over the past decade-and-a-half.

In a moment of extravagance, riding his electoral victory and installation as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time running, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had distributed 1,300 land pattas (land lease papers) on a single day.

However, once he shifted to Delhi as Union agriculture minister, the Madhya Pradesh forest department took cognisance of this largescale distribution and ordered an inquiry. An incensed Chouhan declared that he was “willing to sacrifice his life for the rights of the tribals”. Nobody would dare evict them, Chouhan told the tribals in his Lok Sabha constituency of Vidisha.

The inquiry was ordered by the Madhya Pradesh forest department on the basis of a complaint lodged by Azad Singh Dabas, a retired divisional forest officer (DFO) who has been singlehandedly waging a war against Chouhan for what he claims is “illegal distribution of forest land for the last 12 years without following due process”.