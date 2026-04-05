Google turns to gas power for AI datacentres, raising concerns over climate commitments

Google is exploring a partnership linked to a large natural gas power plant in Texas to support its growing artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, marking a potential shift from its long-standing clean energy positioning, according to a report.

The proposed 933-megawatt facility in Armstrong County is being developed by Crusoe Energy as part of a datacentre campus known as “Goodnight”.

Emissions concerns raised

According to research by Cleanview, the plant could emit up to 4.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually — exceeding emissions from the entire city of San Francisco.

Michael Thomas, founder of Cleanview, said the project signals a potential strategic shift.

“Google has spent decades crafting an image as a clean energy leader… but these projects suggest a major pivot,” he said.

A company spokesperson, Chrissy Moy, did not deny involvement but said there is currently no contract in place for the Texas plant.

“We don’t have a contract in place for the plant in Texas,” she said, while pointing to ongoing renewable energy partnerships, including a wind project in the region.

AI demand driving energy shift

The development comes as major technology firms face rising energy demands from AI-driven datacentres.