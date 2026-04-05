Google turns to gas power for AI datacentres, raising concerns over climate commitments
Report flags 4.5 million tonnes annual emissions; company says no contract finalised
Google is exploring a partnership linked to a large natural gas power plant in Texas to support its growing artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, marking a potential shift from its long-standing clean energy positioning, according to a report.
The proposed 933-megawatt facility in Armstrong County is being developed by Crusoe Energy as part of a datacentre campus known as “Goodnight”.
Emissions concerns raised
According to research by Cleanview, the plant could emit up to 4.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually — exceeding emissions from the entire city of San Francisco.
Michael Thomas, founder of Cleanview, said the project signals a potential strategic shift.
“Google has spent decades crafting an image as a clean energy leader… but these projects suggest a major pivot,” he said.
A company spokesperson, Chrissy Moy, did not deny involvement but said there is currently no contract in place for the Texas plant.
“We don’t have a contract in place for the plant in Texas,” she said, while pointing to ongoing renewable energy partnerships, including a wind project in the region.
AI demand driving energy shift
The development comes as major technology firms face rising energy demands from AI-driven datacentres.
Google has previously committed to achieving net-zero emissions and running entirely on carbon-free energy by 2030. However, its emissions have risen sharply — increasing by 48 per cent since 2019 due to datacentre expansion.
In recent disclosures, the company acknowledged that achieving its climate goals has become “more complex and challenging”, particularly due to AI growth.
Wider industry trend
Other major technology companies are also turning to fossil fuels to meet energy needs.
Meta Platforms is building a gas-powered facility in Louisiana, while Amazon and Microsoft are pursuing similar projects, including large-scale gas-powered datacentres in the US.
Microsoft has also recently signed a deal with Chevron for a major gas-powered project in Texas.
Shift in climate messaging
Google has moved away from emphasising strict 2030 climate targets, instead framing its goals as “climate moonshots” — long-term ambitions with uncertain timelines.
The shift reflects growing tension between climate commitments and the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure, which requires massive and reliable energy supply.
“There’s this tension with the race to build AI,” Thomas said.
While Google maintains that natural gas use does not represent a departure from its climate goals, the development highlights increasing pressure on tech companies to balance sustainability pledges with the energy demands of next-generation technologies.
The project, if finalised, would represent one of the company’s most significant direct links to fossil fuel infrastructure in recent years.
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