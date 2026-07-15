Great Barrier Reef’s silent crisis: Pollution threatens a global wonder

When the world thinks of the threats facing the Great Barrier Reef, the image that often comes to mind is that of ghostly white corals scorched by rising ocean temperatures. But beneath the waves, another danger is quietly spreading — one that Australia can directly tackle.

The world’s largest coral reef system is battling a growing crisis of poor water quality, as sediments, fertilisers and pesticides washed from farms, cities and cleared land make their way into rivers and drift towards fragile marine ecosystems. Carried kilometres offshore, these pollutants can smother coral reefs, choke seagrass meadows and disrupt the delicate balance of life that has flourished for centuries.

Unlike the global challenge of climate change, which demands international action, water pollution is a crisis within Australia’s reach. The issue has repeatedly drawn attention from UNESCO, the United Nations body responsible for safeguarding World Heritage sites. In its latest draft decision — the fourth since 2023 — UNESCO has again placed water quality alongside climate change as one of the reef’s most pressing threats.

The draft decision raises concerns over declining hard coral cover and calls on Australia to report on the impact of recent bleaching events, deteriorating water quality, unsustainable fishing practices and poorly managed coastal development. It also seeks greater scrutiny of the effects of sediment dumping from dredging activities in coastal waters.

In April, federal and Queensland governments unveiled a revised strategy aimed at restoring the reef’s water quality. But critics warn that, like previous plans, the new roadmap risks falling short without clear responsibilities, sufficient funding and measurable action.

Pollution from the land, damage beneath the waves

For years, runoff from land has remained one of the reef’s greatest local threats.

Seagrass meadows — vital underwater nurseries for fish and a key food source for turtles and dugongs — depend on sunlight to survive. Excess sediment blocks that light and settles on plant surfaces, weakening these ecosystems. Coral reefs face a similar struggle, particularly when sediment carries traces of pesticides and other contaminants.

The problem intensifies after storms and cyclones, which stir up ocean floors and spread polluted sediments through marine habitats.

Reducing the damage requires changes both on land and along waterways. Farmers must limit soil erosion and reduce excessive fertiliser and pesticide use, while industries, towns and cities must also address the pollutants flowing from urban areas.

Although some progress has been made in reducing fertiliser overuse, Australia has repeatedly missed its own targets for cutting sediment, pesticide and nutrient pollution entering reef waters.