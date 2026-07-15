Tamil Nadu farmers demand equal water release for Bhavanisagar canal systems
Lower Bhavani cultivators seek simultaneous irrigation supply, saying staggered schedule has caused repeated crop losses
Farmers from the Lower Bhavani irrigation command area have urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure simultaneous release of water to all three major canal systems fed by the Bhavanisagar dam, arguing that the existing staggered schedule has left them at a disadvantage and contributed to repeated crop failures.
The demand was raised at a meeting of farmers, who called on the state government to replace the current system with an equitable distribution mechanism based on the command area served by each canal.
At present, irrigation water is released to the Thadapalli-Arakkankottai canal in April, followed by the Kalingarayan canal in June, while the Lower Bhavani canal receives water only in August. Farmers said the delayed allocation coincides with the peak cultivation season, affecting crop planning and productivity.
According to the farmers, the Lower Bhavani command area has suffered the loss of eight paddy cultivation cycles and 16 pulse crop cycles over the years because of the delayed water supply. They also said the region is facing worsening drought conditions and increasing drinking water scarcity in several villages.
The Bhavanisagar dam is a key irrigation source in Tamil Nadu, supporting agriculture across Erode, Tirupur and Karur districts. The reservoir supplies water for crops including paddy, sugarcane, turmeric, banana and coconut, besides meeting the drinking water needs of lakhs of residents.
Seeking a long-term solution, the farmers urged the Water Resources Department to allocate irrigation water in proportion to the area irrigated under each canal system instead of continuing the staggered release pattern.
They also called for simultaneous water release to the Lower Bhavani, Thadapalli-Arakkankottai and Kalingarayan canal systems, saying such an arrangement would be consistent with water tribunal guidelines and help prevent recurring disputes over water sharing.
Lower Bhavani Irrigation Farmers' Association leader V. Nallasamy said farmers could no longer accept delayed and unequal water releases that had repeatedly disrupted cultivation. He appealed to the district administration and the Water Resources Department to ensure timely and equitable distribution of irrigation water so that farmers across all three canal systems can plan their agricultural activities with certainty.
With IANS inputs