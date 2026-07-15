Tamil Nadu farmers demand equal water release for Bhavanisagar canal systems

Farmers from the Lower Bhavani irrigation command area have urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure simultaneous release of water to all three major canal systems fed by the Bhavanisagar dam, arguing that the existing staggered schedule has left them at a disadvantage and contributed to repeated crop failures.

The demand was raised at a meeting of farmers, who called on the state government to replace the current system with an equitable distribution mechanism based on the command area served by each canal.

At present, irrigation water is released to the Thadapalli-Arakkankottai canal in April, followed by the Kalingarayan canal in June, while the Lower Bhavani canal receives water only in August. Farmers said the delayed allocation coincides with the peak cultivation season, affecting crop planning and productivity.

According to the farmers, the Lower Bhavani command area has suffered the loss of eight paddy cultivation cycles and 16 pulse crop cycles over the years because of the delayed water supply. They also said the region is facing worsening drought conditions and increasing drinking water scarcity in several villages.