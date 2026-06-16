Tamil Nadu expands crop loan waiver, raises full relief limit to Rs 75,000

The Tamil Nadu government has significantly expanded its crop loan waiver programme, increasing the threshold for full loan relief from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 for farmers who borrowed through cooperative banks.

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay announced the revised scheme on Tuesday, responding to demands from farmers' organisations and political parties that had sought broader coverage for cultivators left out of the original package.

The decision comes less than a month after the state unveiled a waiver scheme covering crop loans of up to Rs 50,000 for small and marginal farmers. The earlier announcement had triggered calls for the inclusion of farmers with larger outstanding borrowings.

Following representations from stakeholders, the government conducted a detailed review of the scheme at a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. Senior ministers and officials from the Agriculture, Cooperation, Finance, Planning and Development departments participated in the discussions.

Under the revised framework, crop loans obtained through cooperative banks between 1 May 2025, and 28 February 2026 will be fully waived if the outstanding amount does not exceed Rs 75,000.