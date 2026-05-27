Vijay seeks PM intervention on Mekedatu, release of fishermen and Tamil song protocol

In his first official visit to New Delhi on Wednesday, 27 May, Tamil Nadu chief minister C. Joseph Vijay met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised issues concerning the state, including the Mekedatu dam issue, fishermen arrests and the row over the Tamil invocation song.

Vijay also met finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and handed over a memorandum to prioritise funding for ports, national highways, railway projects and industrial corridors crucial for Tamil Nadu’s development.

The CM raised the issue of the Tamil Thai Vazhthu (invocation) song, as a controversy had broken out over the sequence of playing it third, after Vande Mataram and the national anthem during Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony.

In a letter addressed to the PM, Vijay said, “at the outset, I wish to affirm that the Government and people of Tamil Nadu hold the National Anthem and the National Song in the highest esteem.

"Tamil Nadu has consistently upheld the dignity and decorum associated with all national symbols and remains deeply committed to the unity, integrity and constitutional values of India. I would also like to bring to your kind notice the long-established position of Tamil Thai Vazhthu in the public life of Tamil Nadu," he said in the letter.

"It is submitted that Tamil Thai Vazhthu occupies a unique position in Tamil Nadu as the State invocation song symbolising the linguistic heritage, cultural identity and collective sentiments of the people of the state. Traditionally, it has always occupied the opening position in official functions as a mark of respect, pride and glory to the Tamil language and culture," the CM added.

This practice has been changed in certain functions after the communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs, he contended. The Home Ministry letter does not bar the singing of state song at the beginning of the functions. “However it is observed that in recent functions held at Lok Bhavan, Tamil Thai Vazhthu was sung at the end.”

"In this background, I request your kind intervention for issuance of a suitable clarification/modification to the Ministry of Home Affairs Order No.14/2/2025-Public, dated 28.01.2026, enabling State Invocation Songs, including Tamil Thai Vazhthu, to be sung at the commencement of Government functions,” the letter said.

Vijay also took up the Mekedatu row involving neighbouring Karnataka.

According to a government press release said, Vijay expressed serious concern over Karnataka’s announcement of a ground-breaking ceremony for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across the Cauvery. This has caused widespread distress among farmers in Tamil Nadu, he said.

Vijay, during the meeting, urged Modi to take strong measures to secure the immediate release of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu who are languishing in Sri Lankan prisons, and their boats. As many as 12 instances of fishermen arrests occurred in 2026 and currently 58 fishermen are in custody in Sri Lanka while 266 boats have been seized.