Minutes after taking oath as Tamil Nadu CM, Vijay unveils welfare push

Hours after taking oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, C. Joseph Vijay announced three major decisions of his new government:

200 units of free electricity for households

a dedicated “SingaPen” Special Task Force to enhance safety and security of women

forming a special task force to create a drug-free Tamil Nadu and combat drug-related crimes

Together, these signal an aggressive start to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) administration’s welfare and governance agenda.

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, Vijay signed these key official files in the presence of senior bureaucrats and cabinet ministers, marking the first executive actions of the new government.

The actor-turned-politician was sworn in earlier in the day by governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar amid loud cheers from thousands of party workers, supporters and film fans gathered at the venue.

Taking the oath in the name of C. Joseph Vijay, the TVK chief formally assumed office following one of the most dramatic political transitions in Tamil Nadu’s recent history.