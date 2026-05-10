Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM, ends decades of DMK-AIADMK dominance

In a watershed moment for Tamil Nadu politics, actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay on Sunday took oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, bringing an end to nearly six decades of alternating rule by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The oath of office and secrecy was administered by R.N. Ravi at a grand ceremony held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai amid thunderous cheers from party workers and supporters.

Nine ministers were sworn in alongside Vijay as part of the new Council of Ministers, marking the formal beginning of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government.

The ceremony drew an influential gathering of political leaders, film stars, industrialists and dignitaries from across the country. Among those present was Rahul Gandhi, leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, whose attendance underscored the national political significance of Vijay’s rise.

Authorities enforced extensive security arrangements across Chennai for the high-profile event. Chennai City Police deployed heavy police personnel around the stadium, intensified vehicle checks and imposed strict access-control measures to manage the large crowds and VIP movement.