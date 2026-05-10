Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony draws film stars, tight security in Chennai

In the front row, seats were reserved for Vijay’s parents — veteran filmmaker S.A. Chandrasekhar and Shoba Chandrasekhar — whose emotional presence added a personal touch to the historic occasion.

Actor Trisha Krishnan and her mother were also seated prominently in the front row, drawing considerable attention from fans and the media gathered outside the venue.

Before the ceremony commenced, Trisha was seen warmly interacting with Shoba Chandrasekhar, a moment that quickly became a major talking point both inside the stadium and across television coverage and social media platforms.

The actress was later seen greeting several film personalities and guests attending the function, with many taking photographs alongside her as anticipation built ahead of Vijay’s oath-taking.

The atmosphere inside the stadium blended political celebration with the glamour of Tamil cinema, reflecting Vijay’s unique crossover appeal as both a superstar and a mass political figure.

Vijay’s ascent to the state’s top political office follows a remarkable electoral debut by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which emerged as the single largest party in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections by securing 108 seats in the 234-member House.

Although the party fell short of the majority mark of 118 on its own, it later received support from the Indian National Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Indian Union Muslim League.

With the backing of alliance partners and outside support, the Vijay-led front crossed the majority mark with the support of 120 MLAs, clearing the path for the formation of a new government in Tamil Nadu.

Alongside Vijay, nine ministers are also expected to take oath as members of the new cabinet, marking the formal beginning of a new political chapter in the state.

With IANS inputs