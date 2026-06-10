Tamil Nadu power crunch leaves paddy fields parched, farmers fear heavy losses

“Without regular three-phase power, we cannot run our agricultural motors. The crops are drying up before our eyes,” farmers said, warning that the situation has become critical.

To keep their fields irrigated, some farmers have switched to diesel-powered pump sets, but the additional fuel costs have become a burden, particularly for small and marginal cultivators already struggling with rising input expenses.

More than 20 villages, including Viluthiyur, Irumbuthalai, Manakkudi and Muniyur, are reportedly affected by the power shortage. In several areas, irrigation has virtually come to a standstill, with cracks appearing in farmland and standing paddy showing visible signs of stress and wilting.

Farmers fear that unless uninterrupted power supply is restored immediately, significant portions of the crop could be lost. Many have taken loans to finance cultivation and now worry they may be unable to recover their investments.

The affected cultivators have appealed to the Tamil Nadu government and electricity authorities to ensure adequate three-phase power for agricultural operations and prevent further crop damage.

“Timely intervention is crucial. If power supply is not restored soon, we may lose the entire crop and face severe financial hardship,” farmers warned.

The crisis has added to concerns in the Cauvery delta, where uncertainty over irrigation water availability and rising cultivation costs are already placing pressure on the agricultural community ahead of the next paddy season.

With IANS inputs