Tamil Nadu: Fertiliser hike fuels farmers’ cost concerns

Farmers across Tamil Nadu have voiced concern over the latest increase in fertiliser prices, warning that the move could sharply raise cultivation costs and deepen the financial strain on the agricultural sector.

Agricultural organisations said the hike comes at a time when farmers are already grappling with rising expenses on seeds, labour, irrigation, machinery and other farm inputs, while returns from agricultural produce remain uncertain.

"The cost of cultivation has been increasing steadily for several years. Any hike in fertiliser prices directly affects farmers' margins and makes agriculture less viable," farmer representatives said.

According to farm groups, fertilisers such as NPK mixtures, complex fertilisers, potash, sulphates and phosphatic nutrients are critical inputs for major crops, including paddy, sugarcane, vegetables and horticultural produce. Recent price revisions have reportedly pushed up the cost of several of these products, adding to concerns ahead of the current cultivation season.