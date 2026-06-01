Tamil Nadu: Fertiliser hike fuels farmers’ cost concerns
Farmers say hike adds to rising costs for seeds, labour, irrigation and other inputs amid uncertain returns
Farmers across Tamil Nadu have voiced concern over the latest increase in fertiliser prices, warning that the move could sharply raise cultivation costs and deepen the financial strain on the agricultural sector.
Agricultural organisations said the hike comes at a time when farmers are already grappling with rising expenses on seeds, labour, irrigation, machinery and other farm inputs, while returns from agricultural produce remain uncertain.
"The cost of cultivation has been increasing steadily for several years. Any hike in fertiliser prices directly affects farmers' margins and makes agriculture less viable," farmer representatives said.
According to farm groups, fertilisers such as NPK mixtures, complex fertilisers, potash, sulphates and phosphatic nutrients are critical inputs for major crops, including paddy, sugarcane, vegetables and horticultural produce. Recent price revisions have reportedly pushed up the cost of several of these products, adding to concerns ahead of the current cultivation season.
Farmer organisations warned that the cumulative impact of higher input costs could significantly increase expenditure per acre, particularly for small and marginal farmers who rely on borrowed capital to finance their operations.
"The burden is not limited to fertilisers alone. Seed costs, wages, irrigation expenses and machinery charges have all gone up. This latest increase only adds to the pressure," agricultural representatives said.
The price hike has also created uncertainty among cultivators planning their cropping patterns for the season. Some farmers are reportedly reassessing the scale of cultivation they can afford amid fears of shrinking profits.
Farmer groups have urged both the state and Central governments to intervene and stabilise fertiliser prices, arguing that affordable access to essential inputs is crucial for maintaining productivity and ensuring food security.
"Without timely support, many farmers may find it difficult to sustain cultivation at current cost levels. Controlling input prices is essential to protect farm livelihoods and agricultural output," they said.
With cultivation expenses continuing to climb and market returns remaining unpredictable, farmer organisations have called for immediate policy measures to ease the burden and prevent further financial stress across Tamil Nadu's farming community.
With IANS inputs