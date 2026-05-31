Onion farmers seek Rs 10,000 crore revival package, stable export policy from Centre

Claiming years of export restrictions, price crashes and weather-related setbacks have pushed onion cultivators into a deep financial crisis, Maharashtra onion farmers have urged the Centre to announce a special Rs 10,000-crore revival package for growers.

The demand was raised by the Maharashtra State Onion Growers Farmers Association, which alleged that repeated government interventions in the onion market have severely impacted farmers' incomes.

Association founder-president Bharat Dighole said onion growers suffered massive losses due to export bans imposed in 2019, 2020 and 2023-24, along with a 40 per cent export duty and minimum export price conditions imposed at different times.

According to the association, the Centre's decision to release onion buffer stocks through NAFED and NCCF at lower rates in the domestic market further depressed prices and hurt growers.

"Policies that harm onion growers in the name of consumer welfare must stop. The Centre should immediately announce a special Rs 10,000 crore onion economic revival package," Dighole said.

The association claimed farmers have also been battered by excessive rainfall, hailstorms, floods, drought, crop diseases and the circulation of spurious seeds. It further alleged that growers who stored onions in 2025 and sold them in 2026 were forced to accept extremely low prices.