Onion farmers block Mumbai-Agra Highway as MVA joins agitation over prices, MSP demand

Hundreds of onion farmers, joined by leaders of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), blocked the Mumbai-Agra National Highway in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Tuesday, escalating their agitation over falling onion prices and demanding a higher government procurement rate, subsidy support and a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the crop.

The protest, organised under the banner of the Kanda Utpadak Shetkari Kranti Mahamorcha, brought traffic to a standstill in Chandwad town before police intervened and detained several protesters, including prominent opposition leaders.

Among those detained were NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve and Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, who had led a rally to the protest site on a bullock cart.

Police said traffic movement was disrupted for a considerable period and alleged that some protesters attempted to deflate the tyres of stranded vehicles during the blockade.

Farmers reject procurement price

Addressing the gathering before his detention, Pawar criticised the government's procurement price for onions and said cultivators were unable to recover production costs.

“The government has declared a procurement price of Rs 1,580 per quintal for onions. Farmers are unhappy with this. They should get at least Rs 24 per kg for their produce,” he said.

Claiming that the state government was uncomfortable with the growing agitation, Pawar added, “The government is afraid of our movement. The chief minister, deputy chief minister and other ministers are going to Delhi on Wednesday. We will have to wait and see what happens.”

The protest comes amid mounting discontent among onion growers in Nashik, India's largest onion-producing belt, where farmers have repeatedly complained about sharp price fluctuations, export restrictions and delays in procurement.

Melody toffees distributed during protest

In a symbolic gesture that drew attention, protesters distributed Melody toffees among farmers while taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.