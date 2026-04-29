Congress alleges ‘injustice’ to MP farmers, warns of highway blockade
Jitu Patwari cites fertiliser shortages, MSP procurement issues, gunny bag scarcity, and alleged land grabbing as key farmer concerns
The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP-led governments in Madhya Pradesh and at the Centre of failing farmers, warning of a major blockade of the Agra-Mumbai National Highway if their grievances are not addressed.
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari said it was “ironic” that despite Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hailing from the state, its farmers were facing the “worst injustice”.
“The country’s agriculture minister comes from Madhya Pradesh, yet the worst atrocities are being committed against farmers here,” Patwari said at the ‘Kisan Aakrosh Satyagraha’ in Budhni, Sehore district.
He warned that unless the “injustice” stops immediately, the Congress will join farmers in blocking the Agra-Mumbai National Highway on 7 May, along a stretch spanning districts from Sendhwa to Gwalior.
Patwari listed a series of issues troubling cultivators, including fertiliser shortages, disruptions in procurement at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), lack of gunny bags, and alleged land grabbing by mafias. He also criticised the state government’s “Farmer Welfare Year 2026” campaign as “mere advertisements”, claiming farmers remain burdened by debt and low returns.
“The government promised Rs 2,700 per quintal for wheat, but farmers are getting only Rs 1,800–Rs 2,200,” he said.
Taking aim at chief minister Mohan Yadav, Patwari said claims of rising farm incomes ring hollow, even in Sehore — home district of Chouhan.
Calling the issue “beyond politics”, he added,
“This is about patriotism and respect for those who feed the nation. Congress will fight for farmers from the streets to Parliament.”
The BJP hit back sharply, accusing the Congress of hypocrisy. Party spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said the opposition had “no moral right” to speak on farmers’ welfare.
“This is the same Congress that failed to provide MSP, crop insurance, or adequate irrigation and electricity during its rule,” he said. “Today, farmers in Madhya Pradesh are better off — and Congress cannot digest that.”
The political face-off comes amid rising tensions over farm distress in the state, with the proposed highway blockade likely to escalate the confrontation in the days ahead.
With PTI inputs
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