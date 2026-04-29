Congress alleges ‘injustice’ to MP farmers, warns of highway blockade

The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP-led governments in Madhya Pradesh and at the Centre of failing farmers, warning of a major blockade of the Agra-Mumbai National Highway if their grievances are not addressed.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari said it was “ironic” that despite Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hailing from the state, its farmers were facing the “worst injustice”.

“The country’s agriculture minister comes from Madhya Pradesh, yet the worst atrocities are being committed against farmers here,” Patwari said at the ‘Kisan Aakrosh Satyagraha’ in Budhni, Sehore district.

He warned that unless the “injustice” stops immediately, the Congress will join farmers in blocking the Agra-Mumbai National Highway on 7 May, along a stretch spanning districts from Sendhwa to Gwalior.