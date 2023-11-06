Greening India ≠ Green India: Let wastelands be

In 2019, the ministry of rural development published the latest edition of the Wasteland Atlas of India, which categorised approximately 17 per cent of India’s terrain as wastelands, that is, the land that appears barren or degraded.

According to the ministry, these are areas that are not being utilised to their maximum potential, and can be repurposed for more ‘productive’ uses such as setting up industries, renewable energy projects, or afforestation programmes.

However, this categorisation fails to view semi-arid, non-forested landscapes as distinct ecosystems and instead sees them as degraded forest land. It does not acknowledge that these wastelands encompass diverse ecosystems such as grasslands, shrublands, and deserts.

These ecosystems are often referred to as open natural ecosystems (ONEs), and have immense ecological and social value.

Not all wastelands are lying waste

ONEs are found in only 10 per cent of India’s dry, sub-humid, and semi-arid zones, particularly in states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh. They are rich in biodiversity and contain several animal species including the great Indian bustard, the blackbuck, the Indian fox, the Indian wolf, and the striped hyena.

They also have immense potential for sequestering or storing carbon from the atmosphere. Grasslands, for instance, can capture about 146 tonnes of carbon per hectare below the ground each year.

Besides, over 25 nomadic pastoralist communities in India such as the Dhangars in Maharashtra and the Rabaris in Rajasthan depend on open natural ecosystems.

As noted by the Planning Commission in the report of the Task Force on Grasslands and Deserts 2006, ONEs provide nearly 50 per cent of the fodder for India’s 500 million livestock.

A lack of awareness about their value and their subsequent misclassification as ‘wastelands’, however, makes it easier to divert these lands, threatening the very existence of these landscapes and of the communities who depend on them.