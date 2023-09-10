G20 aims to triple renewable energy capacity; no mention of fossil-fuel phase-out

G20 countries on Saturday, 9 September, said they will aim to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030 and expedite efforts to phase down coal power, in line with national circumstances but did not commit to a phase-out of all polluting fossil fuels, including oil and gas.

The language on coal aligns with what was agreed upon in the previous G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

The bloc — which represents 85 per cent of the world's GDP and contributes 80 per cent of emissions — said it will uphold its 2009 promise made in Pittsburgh to eliminate and rationalise inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.

According to a key technical report on the first-ever Global Stocktake published on Friday, 7 September, scaling up renewable energy and phasing out unabated fossil fuels are indispensable elements of ensuring a just energy transition to net-zero emissions.

The G20 is home to 93 per cent of the world's operating coal capacity (1,926 GW) and 88 per cent (305 GW) of the pre-construction coal capacity, according to a report by Global Energy Monitor.