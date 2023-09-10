US declares it will host G20 2026, China tries to play spoilsport

During the G20 summit in New Delhi, the United States has confirmed The US will host the G20 summit in 2026 and will ''show its steadfast commitment to the G20 initiatives for a global geopolitical and economic order based on equity and justice".

After announcing its commitment to the G20 and its plans to build on the progress made during this year's summit, the United States also actively engaged in addressing various global challenges, including sustainable development, debt problems, and health issues, clean energy and connectivity.

Biden rallied G20 partners in Delhi to agree to collectively mobilise more headroom and concessional finance to boost the World Bank's capacity to support low- and middle-income countries.

Another issue that was taken up was the growing food crisis, to which the White House said that ''US is committed to working alongside the G20 to build a safer, more equitable future''