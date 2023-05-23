Gujarat's wolf population faces alarming decline, only 150 left

According to the first comprehensive pan-India survey of wolves, in 2018-19, the population of wolves in India was estimated to be 3,100 - Gujarat's wolf population was estimated to be 494, the third highest after Madhya Pradesh (772) and Rajasthan (532).



The study underlined Saurashtra, Kutch and north Gujarat regions as prime wolf habitats. One of the main factors contributing to the decreasing wolf population is the loss of their natural habitat due to human activities, such as deforestation and urbanisation.



A paper on The Status and Conservation of the Wolf in Gujarat and Rajasthan, India by Yadvendradev Jhala and Robert Giles recommended things for a wolf conservation strategy, it includes: encouraging public support and education, enforcing legal protection, paying compensation for wolf-killed livestock, conducting surveys of wolf populations and research on the dynamics of select populations, protecting breeding habitats, and eradicating feral dogs from wolf conservation areas.