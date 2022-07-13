Half of all CO2 emissions in e-commerce deliveries attributed to 'the last mile': Report

Pointing out that much of the research on emissions and delivery is around particulate emissions and their subsequent health impacts rather than CO2 and hence, difficult to derive accurate greenhouse gases emissions conversion factors for India compared to obtaining such factors for Europe, the researchers said they did derive an emissions factor for India using data from a variety of sources.



"The relevance of last mile as expressed by our calculations for India are roughly in line with CO2 emissions figures for Europe. Our intermediate figures for India are an estimated 285 gCO2 per parcel and 51 per cent share of total delivery emissions versus an estimated 194 gCO2 and 53 per cent respectively for Europe. (Thus) strongly suggesting that last mile delivery constitutes a significant share of delivery emissions around the globe," the report said.



The report extrapolated published figures for parcels delivered in US, Germany, India, France, and Italy and extrapolated for the EU as a whole. In India, the total number of parcels was multiplied by the share attributable to the largest cities and extrapolating according to the population. "Five Indian cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, and Chennai - emit more CO2 from last-mile delivery than the last mile emissions of entire countries such as France and Canada," it said.



Flipkart, with its commitment to transition their last mile fleets to EV by 2030, has articulated the ambition wherein along with committing to Climate Group's EV100 target of 100 per cent EV fleets by 2030, it has also committed to achieve net zero across operations by 2040, the report acknowledged.



"The short trips that millions of delivery vehicles take every day have a disproportionate impact on pollution, smog, air quality, and, ultimately, our health as well as our ability to achieve a zero-emission future. It is critical that businesses collaborate with our governments to come clean about their emissions and commit to clear, time-bound plans to reduce them," said Siddharth Sreenivas, Clean Mobility Collective India Coordinator.