The world is heading towards nearly two additional months of superhot days a year by 2100, with small, poorer nations disproportionately affected compared to the largest carbon emitters, a new study reveals.

However, it could have been worse! Believe it or not, this is a significantly mitigated outcome, thanks to the landmark Paris climate agreement, initiated a decade ago.

Without the Paris Accord, we would be looking at an additional 114 superhot days per year — double the anticipated 57 days under our current national commitments.

However, Potsdam Climate Institute director Johan Rockstrom warned, “People shouldn't be relieved that we are no longer on the 4-degree warming pre-Paris trajectory because the current track would still imply a disastrous future for billions of humans on Earth.”

An international consortium of climate scientists from World Weather Attribution and US-based Climate Central employed advanced computer simulations to evaluate the Paris Agreement’s impact on extreme heat events globally. Their report (pending peer review) examined heat rates in over 200 countries for 2015, present-day statistics vs projections for two future warming scenarios: one where global warming is limited to 2.6°C and the other reflecting the pre-agreement trajectory towards 4°C.

Climate Central’s vice president for science Kristina Dahl stressed, “There will be pain and suffering because of climate change. But if you look at this difference between 4 degrees Celsius of warming and 2.6 degrees Celsius of warming, that reflects the last 10 years and the ambitions that people have put forth. And to me, that's encouraging.”