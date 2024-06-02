33 poll personnel die due to heat wave in final phase in UP

Thirty-three poll personnel succumbed to heat-related conditions during the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha election held in 13 constituencies in the state on Saturday, 1 June, according to Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa.

The number included home guards, sanitation workers and other poll staff.

A voter also died at a booth in the Sikandarpur area of Ballia Lok Sabha constituency, he said.

The voter, Ram Badan Chauhan, who was standing at the polling booth, fell unconscious and was rushed to a health centre where doctors pronounced him dead, he added.

All District Magistrates have been directed to submit a report about the death of poll personnel in the respective constituencies, CEO Rinwa said.