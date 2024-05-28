Urban heat island effect hits Indian cities harder by night—make that 60 per cent hotter

Urbanisation has led to nearly 60 per cent more night-time warming in over 140 prominent Indian cities compared to non-urban areas surrounding them, new research from the Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar has found.

According to the IIT-Bhubaneswar study, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Rajkot had the highest urban effect, while Delhi NCR and Pune were found to be in fourth and fifth position, respectively.

Urbanisation is known to be responsible for the urban heat island (UHI) effect, in which the concrete and asphalt (used in constructing roads and pavements) surfaces store heat during the day and release it in the evening, thereby raising night-time temperatures.

Over time, this heat further affects other aspects of climate, including rainfall and pollution, researchers said in the study published in the journal Nature Cities.

The study sought to determine how much urbanisation and local climate change each contributed to raising night-time temperatures over the past two decades (2003–2020).