Heatwave in Rajasthan: Barmer, Jaisalmer record 46 degrees
Weather officials caution that heatwave is far from over, with above-normal temperatures expected to persist in the days ahead
Rajasthan continues to simmer under an unforgiving sun, with vast stretches of the desert state locked in the grip of a relentless heatwave. As temperatures soar well above seasonal norms, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday offered a glimmer of respite, forecasting strong winds and light showers over Jaipur, Alwar, and adjoining regions — an interlude eagerly awaited by residents battling searing conditions.
Across much of the state, daytime temperatures have climbed to punishing highs between 44°C and 46°C, turning daily life into a test of endurance. Barmer emerged as the hottest spot over the past 24 hours, recording a blistering 46.4°C, while the comparatively cooler dawn was felt at Jawai Dam in Pali, where the mercury dipped to 22.8°C. Meanwhile, Gangapur City in Sawai Madhopur registered the state’s highest rainfall — though modest at 6 mm — hinting at the shifting mood of the skies.
The heat has not relented even after sunset, with warm nights adding to the discomfort in several districts. Yet, amid the oppressive conditions, scattered pockets have witnessed nature’s brief reprieve — light rain, distant rumbles of thunder, and gusty winds sweeping across the parched landscape.
Jaisalmer, the famed “Golden City”, trailed closely behind Barmer with a scorching 46°C, while Kota and Chittorgarh registered 45.2°C each, underscoring the widespread intensity of the heatwave.
By Sunday evening, however, the skies began to tell a different story. Clouds gathered over districts including Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Ajmer, Bhilwara, and Chittorgarh, bringing with them light showers and dust-laden winds — fleeting but welcome relief from the day’s relentless blaze.
Weather officials caution that the heatwave is far from over, with above-normal temperatures expected to persist in the days ahead. Still, there is cautious optimism: intermittent cloud cover, light rain, and isolated gusty winds may offer short-lived comfort during afternoon hours.
A more meaningful shift is on the horizon. Between 28 and 30 April, several parts of Rajasthan could witness thunderstorms, rainfall, and even isolated hailstorms — an anticipated break that may briefly loosen the heat’s suffocating grip on the desert state.
With IANS inputs
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