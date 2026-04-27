Heatwave in Rajasthan: Barmer, Jaisalmer record 46 degrees

The heat has not relented even after sunset, with warm nights adding to the discomfort in several districts. Yet, amid the oppressive conditions, scattered pockets have witnessed nature’s brief reprieve — light rain, distant rumbles of thunder, and gusty winds sweeping across the parched landscape.

Jaisalmer, the famed “Golden City”, trailed closely behind Barmer with a scorching 46°C, while Kota and Chittorgarh registered 45.2°C each, underscoring the widespread intensity of the heatwave.

By Sunday evening, however, the skies began to tell a different story. Clouds gathered over districts including Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Ajmer, Bhilwara, and Chittorgarh, bringing with them light showers and dust-laden winds — fleeting but welcome relief from the day’s relentless blaze.

Weather officials caution that the heatwave is far from over, with above-normal temperatures expected to persist in the days ahead. Still, there is cautious optimism: intermittent cloud cover, light rain, and isolated gusty winds may offer short-lived comfort during afternoon hours.

A more meaningful shift is on the horizon. Between 28 and 30 April, several parts of Rajasthan could witness thunderstorms, rainfall, and even isolated hailstorms — an anticipated break that may briefly loosen the heat’s suffocating grip on the desert state.

With IANS inputs