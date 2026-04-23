Heatwave tightens grip on Rajasthan as mercury nears 44°C, alert issued
Gusty winds worsen conditions in Sri Ganganagar, while Hanumangarh, Bikaner and Churu see dusty winds
A searing spell of summer heat has engulfed Rajasthan, with temperatures soaring close to 44°C in several districts and conditions turning increasingly harsh across the state.
Hot winds and intense sunshine swept through most regions on Thursday, pushing daytime temperatures up by nearly 2°C in many places, including the capital Jaipur. According to weather officials, Sri Ganganagar recorded the highest temperature at 43.7°C, making it the hottest location in the state.
Gusty winds further aggravated discomfort in Sri Ganganagar, while northern and eastern districts such as Hanumangarh, Bikaner and Churu experienced light to moderate dusty winds throughout the day.
With the heat intensifying, authorities in Jaipur have revised school timings for students up to Grade 8, with the new schedule set to take effect from April 27 to shield children from peak daytime temperatures.
The India Meteorological Department’s Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has issued a heatwave alert from Friday, warning that temperatures are likely to climb further in the coming days. Residents have been advised to avoid prolonged sun exposure, remain hydrated, and take necessary precautions.
The impact of the scorching conditions is visible across the state. In Jaisalmer, relentless hot winds blowing day and night have disrupted daily life, while in Ajmer, authorities have arranged umbrellas for guards stationed at parks and government offices to provide relief from the blazing sun.
Over the past 24 hours, clear skies have contributed to a steady rise in temperatures. Maximum temperatures exceeding 42°C were recorded in Kota, Pilani, Chittorgarh and Churu. Across most parts of the state, temperatures are currently ranging between 40°C and 42°C — around 2–3°C above normal.
The weather department has forecast dry conditions over the next four to five days, with temperatures expected to rise by another 1–2°C. Maximum temperatures in most regions may hover between 41°C and 43°C, with isolated heatwave conditions likely in northern Rajasthan between 23 and 25 April.
In western parts, particularly the Jodhpur division, strong dusty surface winds with speeds of 20–30 kmph are expected to persist. However, some relief may arrive later, with light rainfall predicted in Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions on 26 and 27 April.
With the heatwave set to intensify, authorities remain on alert, urging residents to take adequate safety measures to cope with the extreme weather.
With IANS inputs
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