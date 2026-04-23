Heatwave tightens grip on Rajasthan as mercury nears 44°C, alert issued

A searing spell of summer heat has engulfed Rajasthan, with temperatures soaring close to 44°C in several districts and conditions turning increasingly harsh across the state.

Hot winds and intense sunshine swept through most regions on Thursday, pushing daytime temperatures up by nearly 2°C in many places, including the capital Jaipur. According to weather officials, Sri Ganganagar recorded the highest temperature at 43.7°C, making it the hottest location in the state.

Gusty winds further aggravated discomfort in Sri Ganganagar, while northern and eastern districts such as Hanumangarh, Bikaner and Churu experienced light to moderate dusty winds throughout the day.

With the heat intensifying, authorities in Jaipur have revised school timings for students up to Grade 8, with the new schedule set to take effect from April 27 to shield children from peak daytime temperatures.

The India Meteorological Department’s Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has issued a heatwave alert from Friday, warning that temperatures are likely to climb further in the coming days. Residents have been advised to avoid prolonged sun exposure, remain hydrated, and take necessary precautions.