Election in the times of heatwave: Bengal voters brace for summer heat — check best time to vote
IMD advises early voting in most districts amid above-normal temperatures and humidity
Voters across a majority of constituencies in West Bengal are expected to face heatwave-like conditions during the first phase of Assembly elections on 23 April, with the IMD (India Meteorological Department) forecasting elevated temperatures and high humidity in several districts.
According to the IMD, 12 districts are likely to experience sustained heat stress, with maximum temperatures in western parts of South Bengal expected to remain 3–5°C above normal. Eastern and coastal districts may see temperatures 2–3°C above normal.
The districts going to polls include Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Paschim Bardhaman, Bankura, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur and Jhargram.
IMD advises early voting, precautionary measures
The IMD has advised voters in most districts — except Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar — to cast their votes early in the day, preferably before 11 am, to avoid peak heat between 11 am and 4 pm.
Authorities have recommended precautionary measures, including staying hydrated, wearing light-coloured cotton clothing and using umbrellas or head coverings while standing in queues.
Medical teams are expected to be stationed at polling centres to assist voters experiencing heat-related distress.
While hot and humid conditions are expected to persist in southern and western districts, isolated light rain or thundershowers may bring limited relief in some areas. However, high humidity — reaching up to 95 per cent in coastal regions — is likely to keep conditions uncomfortable.
In contrast, parts of North Bengal, including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds of 30–40 kmph.
Weather outlook beyond polling districts
Districts not going to polls in the first phase, including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and North and South 24 Parganas, are also expected to experience dry and warm conditions, with temperatures remaining 2–3°C above normal.
West Bengal is set to hold the second phase of Assembly elections on 29 April.
Officials have advised voters to monitor updates from the Election Commission and the IMD to navigate weather conditions during polling days.
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