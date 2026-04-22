Election in the times of heatwave: Bengal voters brace for summer heat — check best time to vote

Voters across a majority of constituencies in West Bengal are expected to face heatwave-like conditions during the first phase of Assembly elections on 23 April, with the IMD (India Meteorological Department) forecasting elevated temperatures and high humidity in several districts.

According to the IMD, 12 districts are likely to experience sustained heat stress, with maximum temperatures in western parts of South Bengal expected to remain 3–5°C above normal. Eastern and coastal districts may see temperatures 2–3°C above normal.

The districts going to polls include Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Paschim Bardhaman, Bankura, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur and Jhargram.

IMD advises early voting, precautionary measures

The IMD has advised voters in most districts — except Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar — to cast their votes early in the day, preferably before 11 am, to avoid peak heat between 11 am and 4 pm.

Authorities have recommended precautionary measures, including staying hydrated, wearing light-coloured cotton clothing and using umbrellas or head coverings while standing in queues.