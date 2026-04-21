Bengal 1st phase polls: Seven districts under ECI’s special security scanner

As West Bengal prepares for the first phase of its two-phase Assembly elections on 23 April, covering 152 constituencies across 16 districts, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has placed seven districts under heightened security watch citing past records of poll-related violence.

The districts under scrutiny include Malda, Murshidabad, North Dinajpur, Cooch Behar, Birbhum, West Midnapore and West Burdwan. Officials in the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), West Bengal, said the selection was based on an assessment of booth sensitivity and incidents of electoral violence over the past 15 years. These areas will see the maximum deployment of central forces and Quick Response Teams (QRTs), with a majority of booths categorised as “critical” or “hypersensitive”.

To ensure a peaceful poll, the ECI has deployed 2,193 QRTs across all Phase I constituencies. Murshidabad, which has a history of electoral violence, will have the highest deployment with 219 QRTs. Each team will comprise Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel, led by a Sub-Inspector-rank officer for route guidance.