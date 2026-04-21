Bengal polls: 23% candidates face criminal cases; 22% crorepatis, says ADR

Around 23 per cent of candidates contesting the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections have declared criminal cases, while 22 per cent are crorepatis, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Out of 1,445 candidates analysed, 338 (23 per cent) have pending criminal cases, including 295 (20 per cent) facing serious charges. The report notes that 16 candidates have declared cases related to murder, while 80 face attempt to murder charges.

Party-wise, 72 per cent of analysed BJP candidates (102 of 141) have declared criminal cases, followed by 51 per cent of CPI(M) candidates (51 of 100), 35 per cent of TMC candidates (49 of 142), and 26 per cent of Congress candidates (37 of 142).