PM Modi ‘killed’ women’s quota bill: Kharge at Bengal election rally

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on 20 April alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was responsible for the failure of a Constitution amendment bill aimed at implementing women’s reservation in legislatures from 2029, asserting that the Opposition had opposed only the delimitation proposal and not the quota measure.

Addressing election rallies in Cooch Behar and Siliguri in poll-bound West Bengal, Kharge accused the Centre of attempting to push delimitation under the guise of the women’s reservation framework.

“It is you (Modi) who killed the women’s reservation bill; we fought against the Delimitation Bill and not the bill on women’s quota,” Kharge said, responding to the Prime Minister’s criticism of Opposition parties.

The remarks came a day after the Constitution amendment bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha, triggering a political exchange between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Opposition parties over responsibility for the setback.

Targets PM’s campaign, raises questions on timing

Kharge also criticised Modi’s extensive campaigning in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections, questioning whether the Prime Minister intended to assume a state-level role.

“Does he want to become the chief minister of West Bengal or wants to remain the country’s prime minister?” he said.

He alleged that the Prime Minister had devoted disproportionate time to campaigning, “neglecting official work”.

Referring to Modi’s recent address to the nation, Kharge claimed the speech disproportionately targeted the Congress, stating that the party was mentioned repeatedly while being blamed for the bill’s failure.