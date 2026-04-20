‘Issue was not women’s reservation but Modi preservation’: Cong attacks Centre after LS setback
Jairam Ramesh calls defeat of Bill a blow to ‘bulldozer politics’; seeks immediate quota rollout
The Congress on Monday intensified its attack on the Centre over the women’s reservation issue, saying the defeat of the delimitation-linked Bill in the Lok Sabha exposed the government’s real agenda as “Modi preservation” rather than empowering women.
Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the rejection of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill marked a victory for democracy and the Constitution.
“The issue was not women’s reservation but Modi preservation,” Ramesh said, alleging that the government had attempted to push delimitation “through deceit” in the guise of implementing quota for women.
‘Defeat of bulldozer politics’
Ramesh described the Bill’s defeat as a setback to what he termed “bulldozer politics” and a rushed attempt at delimitation.
“It was the defeat of the politics of bulldozer and a rushed delimitation. The Bill was not about women’s reservation but one of pushing delimitation through deceit,” he said.
The remarks come after the Bill — which sought to implement 33 per cent reservation for women and increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816 — failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lower House.
Questions on intent
The Congress leader pointed out that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam had been passed unanimously in September 2023 but was not implemented earlier.
“Suddenly, the Act was notified on the night of April 16. This reflects the seriousness of the BJP about women’s reservation… They kept sleeping for 30 months,” he said.
Ramesh also questioned assurances by Amit Shah that no state would lose representation due to delimitation, asking why such safeguards were not explicitly included in the Bill.
“How can we trust someone who says something, but the Bill doesn't mention it in black and white?” he asked.
Demand for immediate implementation
The Congress demanded that the government implement women’s reservation without linking it to delimitation.
“We demand immediate implementation of women’s reservation in the legislatures on the current strength of the Lok Sabha,” Ramesh said, urging the Centre to bring an amendment bill either in the Monsoon Session or earlier.
He also reiterated the party’s demand for inclusion of Other Backward Classes (OBC) women within the quota framework.
The party renewed its demand for an all-party meeting after April 29, once polling in West Bengal concludes, and asked the government to place its proposals in writing before political parties.
Ramesh also alleged that the government was attempting to sideline the caste census issue.
Political messaging
Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion that women would respond to Opposition criticism, Ramesh said women were aware of the Congress’ role in introducing reservations in local bodies and would not be misled by “propaganda”.
The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha after securing 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling short of the 352 votes required for passage.
The Bill proposed linking women’s reservation to a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census, a move that drew strong opposition from several parties, particularly over concerns of altering the federal balance.
The debate over women’s quota and delimitation continues to dominate the political discourse, with both sides accusing each other of politicising the issue.
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