‘Issue was not women’s reservation but Modi preservation’: Cong attacks Centre after LS setback

The Congress on Monday intensified its attack on the Centre over the women’s reservation issue, saying the defeat of the delimitation-linked Bill in the Lok Sabha exposed the government’s real agenda as “Modi preservation” rather than empowering women.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the rejection of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill marked a victory for democracy and the Constitution.

“The issue was not women’s reservation but Modi preservation,” Ramesh said, alleging that the government had attempted to push delimitation “through deceit” in the guise of implementing quota for women.

‘Defeat of bulldozer politics’

Ramesh described the Bill’s defeat as a setback to what he termed “bulldozer politics” and a rushed attempt at delimitation.

“It was the defeat of the politics of bulldozer and a rushed delimitation. The Bill was not about women’s reservation but one of pushing delimitation through deceit,” he said.

The remarks come after the Bill — which sought to implement 33 per cent reservation for women and increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816 — failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lower House.

Questions on intent

The Congress leader pointed out that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam had been passed unanimously in September 2023 but was not implemented earlier.

“Suddenly, the Act was notified on the night of April 16. This reflects the seriousness of the BJP about women’s reservation… They kept sleeping for 30 months,” he said.

Ramesh also questioned assurances by Amit Shah that no state would lose representation due to delimitation, asking why such safeguards were not explicitly included in the Bill.

“How can we trust someone who says something, but the Bill doesn't mention it in black and white?” he asked.