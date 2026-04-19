‘Factually Abused Quackery’: Cong targets govt FAQs on women’s quota after LS defeat
Jairam Ramesh calls FAQs ‘damage control’; questions link between delimitation and reservation
The Congress on Sunday sharpened its attack on the Centre over its recently released FAQs on women’s reservation, calling them “Factually Abused Quackery” and alleging they were part of a “damage control exercise” after the government’s defeat in the Lok Sabha.
Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the FAQs were issued only after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to pass in the Lower House.
“The Modi government is on a damage control exercise after its humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha… It has released a set of FAQs and answers — not before introducing its bill but after they failed to pass the Lok Sabha,” Ramesh said.
‘Silent on key questions’
Taking a swipe at the government, he said the FAQs “read more like the Government’s Factually Abused Quackery” and failed to address the core concerns raised by the Opposition during the debate.
“The FAQs… are silent on the real questions about delimitation that were asked by the entire Opposition,” he said.
Ramesh also termed as “factually inaccurate” what he described as the government’s claim that delimitation was necessary to implement reservation for women.
Bill defeat backdrop
The remarks come after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill — aimed at implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies — was defeated in the Lok Sabha on April 17.
The proposed legislation sought to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816 seats as part of a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census, in order to operationalise the quota before the 2029 general elections.
While 298 MPs voted in favour of the Bill, 230 voted against it. The legislation required at least 352 votes — a two-thirds majority — to pass, which the government failed to secure.
Opposition’s core objection
Opposition parties have consistently argued that linking women’s reservation with delimitation could alter the political balance between states and delay implementation of the quota.
They have accused the government of using the reservation plank to push through broader structural changes in representation.
The Congress reiterated that its stand on immediate implementation of women’s reservation remains unchanged and accused the government of shifting positions on the issue.
The exchange signals that the debate over women’s quota and delimitation is likely to remain a major political flashpoint, even after the Bill’s defeat in Parliament.
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