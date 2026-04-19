‘Factually Abused Quackery’: Cong targets govt FAQs on women’s quota after LS defeat

The Congress on Sunday sharpened its attack on the Centre over its recently released FAQs on women’s reservation, calling them “Factually Abused Quackery” and alleging they were part of a “damage control exercise” after the government’s defeat in the Lok Sabha.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the FAQs were issued only after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to pass in the Lower House.

“The Modi government is on a damage control exercise after its humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha… It has released a set of FAQs and answers — not before introducing its bill but after they failed to pass the Lok Sabha,” Ramesh said.

‘Silent on key questions’

Taking a swipe at the government, he said the FAQs “read more like the Government’s Factually Abused Quackery” and failed to address the core concerns raised by the Opposition during the debate.

“The FAQs… are silent on the real questions about delimitation that were asked by the entire Opposition,” he said.

Ramesh also termed as “factually inaccurate” what he described as the government’s claim that delimitation was necessary to implement reservation for women.