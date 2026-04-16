Cong attacks Modi’s Lok Sabha speech, alleges deliberate silence on delimitation

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his speech in the Lok Sabha, accusing him of sidestepping the key issue of delimitation and ignoring concerns raised by the Opposition and states.

In a detailed post on X, Ramesh criticised the Prime Minister’s address during the special parliamentary session, saying it failed to engage with the core subject under discussion.

“Unusually, the Prime Minister, who portrays himself as unmarried and without a family, delivered a speech of just 40 minutes in the Lok Sabha today. And true to his nature, he spoke on every topic except the central issue of this special session—delimitation. He did not address even a single concern raised on this matter,” Ramesh said.

‘No consultation, no clarity’

Ramesh alleged that despite repeated calls for bipartisan engagement, the government had not made efforts to build consensus.

“The Prime Minister repeatedly appealed for bipartisan cooperation and the unanimous passage of these bills. Unfortunately, his government has done nothing to build bipartisan trust,” he said.

He further claimed that the Centre had not consulted political parties or state governments.

“The truth is that the government rejected the repeated demands of the Leader of the Opposition to convene an all-party meeting… The government has not consulted any state government, either formally or informally,” he said.

Ramesh also questioned the lack of clarity in the proposed legislation.

“The government has also refused to explicitly state in the law how delimitation will be carried out, and instead has introduced bills that pose a risk of fundamentally altering the composition of the Lok Sabha,” he said.