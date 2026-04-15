‘Misleader’ PM engaged in ‘deliberate deceit’ on delimitation: Congress

The Congress has sharply criticised the Centre over proposed delimitation and women’s reservation bills, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the public and engaging in “deliberate deceit”.

The party said the draft legislation circulated ahead of a special sitting of Parliament contradicts earlier assurances given by the government, particularly on maintaining a uniform increase in Lok Sabha representation across states.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the proposals would reduce the political strength of southern states, as well as smaller states in the north-west and east. He argued that the Prime Minister’s commitments on fair representation could no longer be trusted.

In his X post, Ramesh said, "The Prime Minister is a so-called Leader whose only distinguishing feature is his unmatched ability to be a Misleader. He is a habitual liar who cannot speak the truth, even by mistake. He has engaged in deliberate deceit with the nation over the question of delimitation."

The Congress leader alleged that the Bills that the Modi government has circulated for the special session of Parliament contradict all the so-called assurances that he has been giving.