Women’s groups flag haste in quota rollout, seek delinking from census, delimitation

Women’s groups, activists and civil society members have raised concerns over the government’s approach to implementing the women’s reservation law, calling for wider consultations and seeking that the quota be delinked from census and delimitation exercises.

In an open letter addressed to MPs, a collective of 488 activists from 95 cities reiterated support for women’s reservation but criticised what they termed a “hurried move” to convene a parliamentary session amid ongoing state elections and the Model Code of Conduct.

“We deplore the hurried move… and the failure of the government to give adequate time for women’s groups to place their recommendations,” the letter said.

Prominent signatories include Ammu Joseph, Romila Thapar, Nandini Sundar and Yogendra Yadav.

Demand to delink quota from delimitation

The signatories argued that the 33 per cent reservation under the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam should not be tied to census data or delimitation.

They said:

Reservation can be implemented at current seat strength

State-wise distribution can follow existing seat shares

Adjustments can be made after future expansion

This, they argued, would allow immediate implementation without waiting for complex exercises.

Concerns over Election Commission role

The letter also raised doubts about the role of the Election Commission in identifying reserved constituencies, citing “grave doubts” about its impartiality.

Instead, activists proposed: