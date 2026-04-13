Women’s reservation push meets ground reality of missing women voters

As the Union government prepares for a special session of Parliament from 16–18 April during ongoing Assembly elections, it has foregrounded the Women’s Reservation Bill — Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam — as a major political reform aimed at expanding women’s representation.

The law provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies for 15 years, with seats to rotate after each delimitation exercise. The rollout is currently projected for 2029.

However, emerging data from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across several states raises questions about the social base on which such representation will rest.

Draft electoral rolls from states including West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh show a disproportionate decline in the number of women voters, pointing to structural weaknesses in enumeration processes that continue to exclude women at the entry point of democratic participation.

In Uttar Pradesh, the draft roll published on 6 January recorded a 21.4 per cent drop in women voters — from 7.22 crore to 5.67 crore — compared to a 16.3 per cent decline among men. The deletions highlighted persistent verification challenges affecting women, particularly those facing name mismatches after marriage, migration-related documentation gaps and procedural hurdles.

Urban centres illustrated the scale of the problem. In Sahibabad, the gender ratio declined from 779 women per 1,000 men before the SIR in October 2025 to 646 in the draft rolls, reflecting how mobility and documentation requirements combine to disproportionately exclude women.

Although final rolls released on 10 April showed a partial recovery, with a net addition of more than 84 lakh voters including 42 lakh women, the draft phase exposed systemic vulnerabilities in voter verification frameworks.