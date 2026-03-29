It’s not really about reservation for women…

The ruling BJP is making a push for delimitation without waiting for the 2027 Census findings, on the grounds that it will enable implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam of 2023, mandating 33 per cent reservation for women in the legislature in time for the 2029 general election. But is it really about implementing women’s reservation? Or is women’s reservation a pretext to push for an expansion of the Lok Sabha?

On 24 March, the media reported that home minister Amit Shah, in closed-door consultations with NDA allies and select opposition parties (i.e., minus the Congress — the principal opposition — the TMC and Left parties) had proposed a 50 per cent expansion of legislative seats so that a third could be reserved for women.

The ploy would allow sitting MPs and MLAs, 85 per cent of whom are male, to potentially retain their seats even while making room for women, who would have a third of the seats (273 of 816 in the expanded Lok Sabha).

To allay the concerns of southern states, each state’s seat share would be retained at the current level. The six southern states (plus the Union Territory of Puducherry) account for 24 per cent of Lok Sabha seats.

In order to implement these proposals, the Modi administration would bring two Bills — one to freeze each state’s seat share at its current level for the next 25-30 years and another to appoint a Delimitation Commission, which would use the 2011 Census figures as its base — not the 2027 Census — since the final figures of the new Census would be released too late to enable delimitation before 2029.

By the evening of 24 March, the same news outlets clarified that these were four standalone proposals: