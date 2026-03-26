Kharge questions ‘haste’ over women’s quota amendment, seeks all-party meet after Assembly polls
Congress chief says timing unnecessary; govt had earlier resisted immediate implementation
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday questioned the government’s “great hurry” to amend the women’s reservation law and urged that discussions be held only after the ongoing assembly elections conclude.
In a letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Kharge said he failed to understand the urgency behind proposing changes to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 nearly 30 months after it was passed.
“I simply fail to understand why the government is in such great hurry to further amend a Constitutional Amendment Act,” Kharge said.
Kharge reiterated the Opposition’s demand that an all-party meeting be convened after 29 April, once the current round of elections is over.
He said political parties were currently occupied with campaigning and that holding discussions after polls would not affect the timeline for implementing the law from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
“This will, in no way, affect the implementation… from the 2029 Lok Sabha election onwards,” he said.
Govt had earlier resisted implementation: Kharge
The Congress chief pointed out that he had earlier sought immediate implementation of the law in September 2023, but the government had not agreed at the time.
“I had myself demanded the immediate implementation… but the government had not agreed,” he said.
Opposition flags proposed amendments
Kharge’s letter came after several Opposition leaders wrote to Rijiju earlier this week, seeking consultations on the roadmap for implementing the law.
Opposition parties have expressed concern over indications that the government may bring amendments to enable implementation of the women’s quota before completion of delimitation and census exercises.
The law, enacted as the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, but its implementation is linked to delimitation.
Political sparring intensifies
The Congress has alleged that the proposed move is politically motivated, linking it to broader criticism of the government’s policies.
The ruling side has not yet responded in detail to Kharge’s latest letter.
The women’s reservation law was passed in September 2023 but is yet to be implemented. The government has indicated that further steps may be required to operationalise it.
With both sides taking positions on timing and process, the issue is likely to remain a key political flashpoint in the coming weeks.
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