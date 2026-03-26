Kharge questions ‘haste’ over women’s quota amendment, seeks all-party meet after Assembly polls

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday questioned the government’s “great hurry” to amend the women’s reservation law and urged that discussions be held only after the ongoing assembly elections conclude.

In a letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Kharge said he failed to understand the urgency behind proposing changes to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 nearly 30 months after it was passed.

“I simply fail to understand why the government is in such great hurry to further amend a Constitutional Amendment Act,” Kharge said.

Kharge reiterated the Opposition’s demand that an all-party meeting be convened after 29 April, once the current round of elections is over.

He said political parties were currently occupied with campaigning and that holding discussions after polls would not affect the timeline for implementing the law from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

“This will, in no way, affect the implementation… from the 2029 Lok Sabha election onwards,” he said.

Govt had earlier resisted implementation: Kharge

The Congress chief pointed out that he had earlier sought immediate implementation of the law in September 2023, but the government had not agreed at the time.

“I had myself demanded the immediate implementation… but the government had not agreed,” he said.