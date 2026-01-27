All-party meet: Govt rejects Oppn demands for debate on new MGNREGA law, SIR in Budget Session

The government on Tuesday turned down the Opposition’s demand for separate discussions on the VB-GRAM (Gramin) Act, which replaced the MGNREGA scheme, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls during the Budget Session of Parliament beginning Wednesday, saying both matters had already been debated at length.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju made the remarks after chairing an all-party meeting convened on the eve of the session.

On the Opposition’s insistence on a discussion on the VB-GRAM (Gramin) Act, Rijiju said the legislation had been passed by Parliament during the Winter Session and was now the law of the land.

“Once a law is before the nation, we have to follow it. We cannot reverse the gear and go back,” he said.

Opposition members, including Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and CPI(M) MP John Brittas, also objected to the non-circulation of the government’s legislative business for the Budget Session. Rijiju responded that the list of business would be shared in due course, as is customary after the President’s address.

“This is the first session of the year. Normally, the list of government business is shared after the President’s address. However, I am prepared to share the list and have told officers to do so,” he said, adding that ensuring smooth functioning of Parliament remained the government’s priority.