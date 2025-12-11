BJD MP urges relocating Parliament’s Winter, Budget sessions from Delhi over pollution crisis

BJD Rajya Sabha MP M.R. Mangaraj on Thursday urged the Union government to consider moving Parliament’s Winter and Budget sessions out of Delhi until air quality improves, calling the national capital’s pollution emergency a “man-made disaster” that Parliament can no longer ignore.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Mangaraj — who represents Odisha — contrasted Delhi’s worsening air conditions with his home state’s reputation for efficient disaster management. “Coming from Odisha, a state that fights cyclones, floods and natural calamities with unmatched discipline, I know what a crisis looks like. But what troubles me is… Delhi,” he said.

The MP noted that the daily exposure to severe air pollution affects not only MPs but also parliamentary staff, drivers, sanitation workers and security personnel who keep the House running. “We cannot ignore their suffering. We cannot pretend this is normal,” he said, adding that convening key legislative sessions during peak pollution months puts lives at risk “unnecessarily”.

Mangaraj suggested shifting the winter and budget sittings to cities with cleaner air and suitable infrastructure, naming Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, Goa and Dehradun as potential alternatives.