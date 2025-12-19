Don’t end MGNREGA, people won’t let you roam free: Kharge to Centre

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday mounted a fierce attack on the Centre, warning that the people of the country would not tolerate any move to scrap the UPA-era Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), a flagship welfare law that assures 100 days of guaranteed employment to rural households.

He cautioned that dismantling the scheme would provoke widespread anger, declaring that people “will not let their leaders roam on the roads” if the law is ended.

Participating in the Lok Sabha debate on the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025 — proposed as a replacement for MGNREGA — Kharge accused the BJP-led government of deliberately seeking to weaken the poor through the new legislation. He alleged that the intent behind the Bill was to strip rural workers of their rights and push them back into “slavery”.

Calling MGNREGA a landmark and indispensable law, Kharge said it should not be tampered with as it directly concerns the survival and dignity of the poorest sections. He reminded the House that the scheme was introduced to ensure livelihoods for those unable to find work and charged the Centre with “snatching away” rights that had been hard-won through legislation. Questioning the government’s motives, he alleged that the proposed law was designed to crush the poor rather than empower them.